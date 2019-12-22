Zacks: Analysts Set $11.25 Target Price for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

EDRY opened at $7.93 on Friday. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

