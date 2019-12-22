Analysts Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Celsion reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CLSN opened at $1.59 on Friday. Celsion has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.