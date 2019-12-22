Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $152.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $154.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after acquiring an additional 686,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,753,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,255,000 after acquiring an additional 188,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,328 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.