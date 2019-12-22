Mizuho Initiates Coverage on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $8.79 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. As a group, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.