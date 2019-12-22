BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $39.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BJRI. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

BJRI stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

