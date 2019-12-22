Selfkey Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Selfkey has a market cap of $5.04 million and $2.33 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, ABCC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.06680216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

