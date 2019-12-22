Elastos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $862,189.00 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Elastos has a total market cap of $25.24 million and $862,189.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00020490 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank and CoinEgg. During the last week, Elastos has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,245,156 coins and its circulating supply is 17,074,595 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinEgg, Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

