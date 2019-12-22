IoTeX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.96 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $19.03 million and $1.96 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.06680216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.