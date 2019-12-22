Soma Price Reaches $0.0116 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Soma has a market capitalization of $112,885.00 and $27,263.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Soma has traded flat against the US dollar. One Soma token can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057585 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086902 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000890 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00069367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,231.85 or 1.00220273 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Soma Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soma is soma.co

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

