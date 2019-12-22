JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $255.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.87.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $213.42 on Friday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.40 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $238,180.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,660.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,636 shares of company stock worth $10,371,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.