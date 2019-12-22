PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $40.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of PPL opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PPL has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 35.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

