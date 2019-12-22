Matson (NYSE:MATX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Sidoti

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Sidoti from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MATX. ValuEngine lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

MATX stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Matson has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $572.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. Matson’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $238,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $530,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Matson by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

