UBS Group Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $55.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after buying an additional 159,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Mills by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after buying an additional 1,639,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

