Bank of America Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $94.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.41.

ED stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after purchasing an additional 781,260 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $63,060,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $57,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

