Deutsche Bank Increases Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $12.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REVG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NYSE REVG opened at $12.52 on Friday. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $794.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Rev Group by 178.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

