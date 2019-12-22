Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

Green Dot stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,958 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth $2,418,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth $5,745,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 69.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

