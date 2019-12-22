DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $12.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

