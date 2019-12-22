DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $12.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.
Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
