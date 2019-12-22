Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $51,619.68. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $942.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

