CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Shane Weir Sells 19,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Shane Weir sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$12,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$769,760.

Shane Weir also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Shane Weir sold 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$340.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Shane Weir acquired 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$300.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Shane Weir bought 6,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Shane Weir bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,260.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Shane Weir sold 3,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$2,380.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Shane Weir sold 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00.

Shares of CIBT Education Group stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.76.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.45 price target (down from C$1.55) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.