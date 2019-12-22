CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson Sells 9,570 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total transaction of C$207,907.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,514,399.33.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.18. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$16.47 and a 12-month high of C$22.24.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$527.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

CIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.