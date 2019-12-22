Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

