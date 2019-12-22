ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Maria Perrella Sells 50,000 Shares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$1,066,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$533,282.50.

Maria Perrella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.67, for a total value of C$983,670.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Maria Perrella sold 16,667 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$341,673.50.

TSE:ATA opened at C$21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$341.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

