Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRA. ValuEngine cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

