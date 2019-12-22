Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.