Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.
SANM opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.71.
In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
