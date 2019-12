iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.32 and a one year high of $85.11.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.