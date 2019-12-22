Stifel Nicolaus Raises Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $101.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $117.29 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $2,348,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,348 shares of company stock valued at $23,091,182. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 117.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

