ValuEngine Downgrades Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Sonos and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 239,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sonos by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sonos by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

