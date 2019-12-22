Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 target price for the company.

Sohu.com stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $453.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.45. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $482.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Sohu.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 245.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 40.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

