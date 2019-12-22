Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Redstone

Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Synaptics stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $68.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,515 shares of company stock worth $2,347,134 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Synaptics by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

