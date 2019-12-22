Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $68.90.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $32,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,463.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 79.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 79.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.