Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $52,310.00. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $345,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,302 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,322 shares of company stock worth $2,985,303. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synaptics Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Redstone
Synaptics Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Redstone
Synaptics Raised to Buy at Summit Insights
Synaptics Raised to Buy at Summit Insights
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Gentherm Upgraded at BidaskClub
Gentherm Upgraded at BidaskClub
Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Roadhouse Price Target to $61.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Roadhouse Price Target to $61.00
WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund Stock Price Down 0.3%
WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund Stock Price Down 0.3%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report