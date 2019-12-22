Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $52,310.00. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $345,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,302 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,322 shares of company stock worth $2,985,303. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

