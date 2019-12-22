Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

THRM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $45.52.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.