Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $61.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

