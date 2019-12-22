Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14, 104 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58.

