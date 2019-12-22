Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

TXRH stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

