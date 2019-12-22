Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.55

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.55 and traded as high as $50.24. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $529.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $83.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 454,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 324,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 223,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,524.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

