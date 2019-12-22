Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.86

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.86 and traded as high as $118.81. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $117.94, with a volume of 30,122 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Barclays began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.31.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,635 shares of company stock worth $45,294,611. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.