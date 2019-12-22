Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.16

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.16 and traded as high as $115.82. Biglari shares last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $551.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,777.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,473.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,667 over the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Biglari by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biglari by 15.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biglari by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

