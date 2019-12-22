Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.16

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.16 and traded as high as $115.82. Biglari shares last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Biglari by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biglari by 15.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biglari by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.
Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.
