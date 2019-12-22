SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of KBE opened at $47.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.