SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Announces $0.99 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9937 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GII opened at $54.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

