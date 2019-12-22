SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Announces $0.99 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9937 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:GII opened at $54.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.
About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF
