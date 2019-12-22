SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1239 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $28.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

