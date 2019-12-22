SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3648 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.