SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3648 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $59.38.
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile
