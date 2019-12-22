SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.11

SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.1058 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA ZGBR opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $53.87.

