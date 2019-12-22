Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2947 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
XLK stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $57.57 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
