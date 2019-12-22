SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7272 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $114.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $114.37.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.