SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7272 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $114.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $114.37.

Dividend History for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

