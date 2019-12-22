Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 1% to $1.39-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

