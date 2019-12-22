Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a positive rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

