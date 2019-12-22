SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.
NYSEARCA SPY opened at $320.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $321.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.37 and its 200-day moving average is $298.97.
