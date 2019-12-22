SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPIB opened at $35.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

Dividend History for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

