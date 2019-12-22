SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SPTL opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

