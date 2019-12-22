SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Shares of SPTL opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.68.
About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
